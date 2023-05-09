Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 101,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 21.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in 23andMe by 64.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 86,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in 23andMe by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in 23andMe by 83.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 23andMe by 168.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,198 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ME opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

About 23andMe

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). 23andMe had a negative net margin of 103.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

