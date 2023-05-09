Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 162,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 124.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 3.0 %

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,029.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,660 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,029.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $107,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,660 shares of company stock worth $181,077. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

