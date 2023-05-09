IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,697 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 154.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $145.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.28. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $150.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

