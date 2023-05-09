IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 565.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

