IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 788,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 385.3% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 747,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after buying an additional 593,507 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after buying an additional 100,467 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 513,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 343,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

