IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,660,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after buying an additional 574,239 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 498,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 454,033 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.22.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

