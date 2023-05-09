IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,580,822,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ASML by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,082 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ASML by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,340,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $654.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $638.83 and its 200 day moving average is $610.28. The company has a market capitalization of $258.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $698.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

