IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

