IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,083 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after acquiring an additional 141,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $987,000.

SPIP stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $29.01.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

