IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 790,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 167,818 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $643,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:DAPR opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

