IFP Advisors Inc Has $359,000 Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $2,252,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 139,678 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,847,000.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $39,047.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,392.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $43,103.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,786.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Rush sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $39,047.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,392.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,573 shares of company stock valued at $281,438. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.25%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -72.51%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.