IFP Advisors Inc Has $390,000 Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,064 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,907 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 695,353 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $75.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Featured Articles

