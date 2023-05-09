IFP Advisors Inc Has $395,000 Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 414.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

