IFP Advisors Inc Has $401,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Briar Hall Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after buying an additional 520,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,363,000 after buying an additional 215,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,443,000 after buying an additional 151,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,895,373 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.7 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

