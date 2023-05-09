IFP Advisors Inc Has $403,000 Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 944.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $25.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

