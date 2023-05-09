IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Articles

