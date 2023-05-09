IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 1,558.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

ACI stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. The company had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $681,796.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

