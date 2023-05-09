IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,307.3% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 762,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 707,900 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after buying an additional 255,455 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 491,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 477,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after buying an additional 27,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 579.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after buying an additional 345,095 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $49.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

