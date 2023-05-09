IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $168.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.79.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

