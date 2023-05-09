IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $281.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.80 and a 200-day moving average of $273.45.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,379. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.88.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.