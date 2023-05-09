IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,425 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.17.

Shares of ETN opened at $169.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.88. The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

