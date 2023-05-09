IFP Advisors Inc Sells 154 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $233.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.86. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.22 and a 52-week high of $356.59.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.53.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

