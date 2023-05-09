IFP Advisors Inc Sells 200 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 150,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 197.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,268.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,217 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

