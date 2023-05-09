IFP Advisors Inc Sells 217 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $259.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $283.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.37 and its 200 day moving average is $258.41.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
