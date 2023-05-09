IFP Advisors Inc Sells 232 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 427.4% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.63.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.