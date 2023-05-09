IFP Advisors Inc Sells 306 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $100.55 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $106.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.61 and its 200 day moving average is $97.30. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

