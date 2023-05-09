IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,378 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average of $107.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

