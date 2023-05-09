IFP Advisors Inc Sells 362 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $71.97.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

