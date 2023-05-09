IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,582 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUG. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 76,003 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ BUG opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $689.22 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

