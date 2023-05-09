IFP Advisors Inc Sells 9,315 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,077,000 after purchasing an additional 497,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials by 90.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MP Materials by 24.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,678,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 533,571 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 6.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,673,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MP opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 13.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.69.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 52.72%. The business had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MP shares. Northland Securities cut MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

