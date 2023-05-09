IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

NYSE TSN opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.54. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

