IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of XAR opened at $113.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.19. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $91.37 and a 52 week high of $121.95.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.