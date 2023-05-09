ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMGN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after buying an additional 4,492,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,624,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,012,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 185,600 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.95.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

