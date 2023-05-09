Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after buying an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $567,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,112 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,250 shares of company stock worth $5,316,240. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.27.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

