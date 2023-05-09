Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,533,000 after buying an additional 6,077,376 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,810 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

