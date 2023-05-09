Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

Innoviva Stock Performance

NASDAQ INVA opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.56. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48.

Insider Activity at Innoviva

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.31 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 64.56% and a return on equity of 18.81%.

In related news, CEO Pavel Raifeld bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,515.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

