Insider Buying: Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Purchases 125 Shares of Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) Director Gregory R. Dahlberg bought 125 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.76 per share, with a total value of $10,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,153.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leidos Trading Down 2.2 %

Leidos stock opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Leidos

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $221,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

