Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 2,792 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $60,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Castle Biosciences Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.53 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,044,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,583,000 after buying an additional 282,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
