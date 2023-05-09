Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 2,792 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $60,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.53 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,044,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,583,000 after buying an additional 282,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

