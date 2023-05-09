Insider Selling: Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) CFO Sells 9,343 Shares of Stock

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $58.15.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Federal Signal by 44.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 31.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

