Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 9th, 2023

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WINGGet Rating) Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wingstop Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $206.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.22. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $223.77. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WINGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.17.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.