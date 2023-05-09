Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wingstop Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $206.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.22. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $223.77. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.17.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.