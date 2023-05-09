Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Integer were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Integer by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Integer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ITGR opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $86.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.