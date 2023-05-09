Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $16,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

