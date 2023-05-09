Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 427.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,483 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 298,058 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,013.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,143,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 1,040,882 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 433,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 403,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 254,656 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.