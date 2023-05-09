Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,332,000 after acquiring an additional 935,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.