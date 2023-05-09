Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Holdings Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,562 shares during the period. Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 251,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,526,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 48,875 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

