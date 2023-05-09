iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,964 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $14,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

