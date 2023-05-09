iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 39,689 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,057,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,724,000 after acquiring an additional 49,947 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,269 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8,275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

