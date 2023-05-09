iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $129.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.12. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $145.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

