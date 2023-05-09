Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is S&CO Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

S&CO Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.0% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,852,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 122,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 97,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $12,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
