Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
NYSE JNJ opened at $162.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.