Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

